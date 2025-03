Real Madrid legend Marcelo admits that he “wanted to hit” Lionel Messi after being “made a fool of” by the Barcelona superstar in Clasico clashes.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Brazilian left-back starred for the Blancos

Crossed Messi's path on a regular basis

Was a club colleague of Cristiano Ronaldo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱