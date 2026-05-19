Revealed: How much Real Madrid have paid to free Jose Mourinho from Benfica contract as ‘Special One’ sees release clause triggered

Negotiations between the club and Mourinho's representative, Jorge Mendes, have progressed rapidly over the last few days. While the manager had recently suggested there was a high likelihood of staying in Portugal, the opportunity to lead a rebuilding project at the Bernabeu proved impossible to turn down.

Mourinho has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a two-year contract to take over following the conclusion of the current campaign.

The manager recently commented on the situation, stating: “I haven’t heard anything from Real Madrid yet, but none of us are naive, and there are conversations between Jorge [Mendes], the president, and the club’s management. I will personally speak to Real Madrid next week, and I’ll make my decision then. So far, there have only been talks between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, not with me.”



