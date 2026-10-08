Reunited with Mourinho? Real Madrid eyeing sensational move for former Manchester United star Scott McTominay

As reported by The Sun, Real Madrid have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Napoli midfielder McTominay to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, capping a remarkable journey for the Scot since his departure from Manchester United in 2024 that saw him become a central figure in Napoli's historic Scudetto-winning campaign - contributing 13 goals and six assists to prove he could thrive at the highest level of European football away from English football.

Building upon his stellar campaign, the reigning 2024-25 Serie A MVP maintained his exceptional form the following term, finding the back of the net 14 times and providing four assists across 44 appearances in all competitions.