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Real Madrid demand €15m transfer fee as midfielder pushes for summer switch to La Liga rivals
Overbooking in the Madrid engine room
The competition for places in Real Madrid's midfield has reached an all-time high, leaving Ceballos in a precarious position. With Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde established as undisputed starters, and Jude Bellingham serving as the creative centrepiece, the remaining minutes are being split between a growing list of elite talents. The emergence of young star Thiago and the consistent presence of Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga have pushed Ceballos further down the pecking order.
The situation is set to become even more congested next season with the possible return of Nico Paz. This "overbooking" in the middle of the park means that Ceballos, who is approaching the final two years of his contract which expires in 2027, must now decide whether to stay and fight or seek a professional reset elsewhere. For all parties involved, the upcoming summer window appears to be the most logical time to facilitate a permanent departure.
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The financial hurdles of a Betis return
Ceballos has never hidden his desire to return to Real Betis, the club where he first made his name between 2014 and 2017 before moving to the Bernabeu for approximately €18 million. Following a two-year loan spell at Arsenal, he eventually returned to Madrid, but his future now looks increasingly uncertain. The operation remains complex due to the financial demands set by the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu; Real Madrid are holding out for a transfer fee of €15m, a figure that has proven to be a stumbling block for interested suitors. Furthermore, the player's gross salary of approximately €9m per year adds another layer of difficulty for a club with Betis' wage structure.
A season of dwindling opportunities
Statistically, the current campaign has been one to forget for the Utrera native. Ceballos has played only 25% of the total available minutes when fit, totalling just 810 minutes across 36 matches. His influence has waned significantly since Alvaro Arbeloa took charge, with the midfielder featuring for only 16% of the possible minutes under the current coaching setup, AS reports. His last start in La Liga dates back to November, highlighting his transition to a strictly peripheral role.
The lack of continuity was further exacerbated by a soleus muscle injury suffered in February during a brief cameo against Osasuna. Though he has now returned to group training and is nearing a competitive comeback, he enters the final stretch of the season with zero rhythm and immense competition. Even during matches where key veterans like Bellingham were rested, Ceballos often found himself behind academy graduates like Manuel Angel in the substitution rotation.
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The final decision looms in Madrid
As the summer window approaches, the relationship between Ceballos and Real Madrid seems to be reaching its natural conclusion. With Madrid now prepared to listen to bids for the midfielder - who turns 30 this year - reclaiming a starting spot has become a 'Mission Impossible,' making a summer exit the most logical solution for both parties as his contract nears its end."