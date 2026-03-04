Real Madrid considering hiring Serie A manager to replace under-fire Alvaro Arbeloa

The Getafe loss was marred by a lack of discipline, culminating in a straight red card for teenage prospect Franco Mastantuono. Arbeloa was visibly frustrated after the final whistle, struggling to explain how his side failed to break down a low block or maintain their composure in the dying stages of the match. With the fans growing restless, the manager's ability to navigate an upcoming Champions League round of 16 tie is now being questioned.

Arbeloa did not hold back in his post-match assessment of the disciplinary issues plaguing his squad, stating: "It’s unacceptable. The Mastantuono thing cannot happen. Huijsen and Carreras’ yellow cards are part of the game. But we’re going to have three very important players out in Vigo." He also addressed the tactical struggles, adding: "We had clearer chances than Getafe. Nothing happened that we didn’t know was going to happen. It’s true that we had chances to score; it’s also true that we can play better. I can’t fault my players for their effort. The responsibility for improving our play is mine. If anyone is responsible for the defeat, it’s me."