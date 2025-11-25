Real Madrid confirm Thibaut Courtois and Dean Huijsen injury blows as goalkeeper and defender pull out of squad to face Olympiacos

Andriy Lunin hasn't been handed a single opportunity by head coach Xabi Alonso thus far, with Courtois starting in goal in all of Madrid's 17 games across La Liga and the Champions League this season. However, Wednesday's fixture against Olympiacos could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the out-of-favour Ukrainian.

Having arrived from Zorya Luhansk as a promising 19-year-old in 2018 – the same summer Courtois joined from Chelsea – Lunin’s Madrid career has struggled to take off. Yet the 26-year-old has delivered moments of brilliance between the sticks. In the 2023-24 season, Courtois suffered an early anterior cruciate ligament injury, prompting Madrid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. While Kepa initially claimed the starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti, Lunin’s impressive performances soon saw him take over the position.

He was exceptional throughout the campaign, particularly in the Champions League. His standout display against RB Leipzig in the round of 16 helped Madrid advance to face defending champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals, where he produced penalty shootout heroics at the Etihad Stadium to send Los Blancos through to the semi-finals. Ultimately, Lunin played a pivotal role as Madrid lifted both the La Liga and Champions League titles, managing 31 appearances. That's half the all-time number he has managed in the Spanish capital.

Last month, Alonso spoke about Lunin's lack of playing time. “Lunin must always be prepared because there can always be contingencies," he said. "We have a great goalkeeper with Thibaut, but Andriy is also very capable. In December we have the [Copa del Rey], and we’ll see what decision we make. But he must feel ready. And he is.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!