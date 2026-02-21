AFP
Real Madrid's next centre-back? Los Blancos planning transfer raid for Borussia Dortmund star
Real Madrid looking to bolster centre-back ranks
Real Madrid have struggled with injuries to their centre-backs over the past few years, with the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all suffering long-term injuries at points. Dean Huijsen's arrival from Bournemouth has helped ease the burden on that aforementioned trio, while academy graduate Raul Asencio has also enjoyed plenty of game time in the past two seasons.
While Militao's contract runs until June 2028, the deals for Alaba and Rudiger expire at the end of the current campaign and the duo could both leave as free agents in the summer.
Those exits could leave Madrid short on options in defence, which is why their rumoured pursuit of Schlotterbeck makes sense.
Los Blancos 'increasingly convinced' by Schlotterbeck
While one Germany international could be on the way out of the Bernabeu in Rudiger, another could be drafted in with Schlotterbeck.
AS report that the Spanish giants have been 'increasingly convinced' by the 26-year-old's performances for Dortmund, with it seeming like he has shot to the top of their list of most desired centre-backs. They have been linked with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi in recent months, though the latter two have already made decisions on their futures, the former signing new terms with Bayern Munich and the latter joining Manchester City from Crystal Palace in January.
It is believed that Schlotterbeck is keen for a new challenge, having played for Dortmund since his arrival from Freiburg in 2022. He has made 150 appearances for BVB, scoring nine goals and helping them reach the final of the 2023-24 Champions League, which Real Madrid won.
The report adds that signing a centre-back this summer is a top priority and that Real Madrid value Schlotterbeck's 'significant contributions' for both Dortmund and the German national team in recent years. As is the case with many top players in the Bundesliga, it was believed that Schlotterbeck would end up signing for Bayern, but Upamecano's new deal has seemingly scuppered those plans.
Barcelona also keeping tabs on defender
However, Real Madrid are not the only major European side thought to be interested in Schlotterbeck. Clasico rivals Barcelona are also mentioned in the AS report, with Hansi Flick's coaching staff said to have 'conveyed to the board the significant benefits the centre-back's arrival could bring', though the Catalan side are thought to be prioritising the arrival of a new central striker this summer. Whether they could afford to fork out €50 million (£43.6m/$58.9m) for Schlotterbeck is also another thing to consider.
It's thought Real Madrid's strong relationship with Dortmund could help them seal the deal. The 15-time European champions have signed a number of players from the North Rhine-Westphalia team over the years, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Achraf Hakimi and Nuri Sahin.
Summer saga likely for Schotterbeck
Real Madrid's interest in Schotterbeck is nothing new. It was reported back in January that the Spaniards were looking at him in light of Upamecano's contract decision, while they had also reportedly cooled their interest in Liverpool's Konate.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently gave an update on Schlotterbeck's future, revealing: "We have been in good and trusting discussions for some time and there will be a decision in due course. That will certainly not be the case only sometime in the summer, everyone involved agrees on that."
Right now, it appears unlikely that the defender will sign a new contract and Dortmund are soon to be faced with the dilemma of selling him this year or keeping him for another season before he leaves for nothing.
