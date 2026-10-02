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Real Madrid target Bayer Leverkusen star Jarell Quansah as Liverpool face £70m buy-back decision
Madrid monitoring Quansah
Madrid have identified Leverkusen defender Quansah as a primary transfer target, as per BILD. The Liga club are currently scouting the 23-year-old extensively, having been highly impressed by his recent performances in the Bundesliga.
Los Blancos are expected to sign at least two new defenders next summer. Quansah fits their desired profile perfectly, boasting a combination of speed, aggressive tackling, and exceptional ball-playing ability from the back.
The young centre-back recently shone for Thomas Tuchel's England side during the international break. He notably started ahead of Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back during a thrilling 3-2 defeat against Spain.
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Flourishing in the Bundesliga
Quansah's remarkable rise in Germany comes as no surprise to those who watched his early development. The defender joined Leverkusen from Liverpool for a club-record €35 million following his crucial role in England's 2025 Under-21 European Championship triumph.
Since arriving at his new club, he has effortlessly established himself as a dominant force in the Bundesliga. His tactical versatility allows him to operate comfortably as both a traditional centre-back and a modern right-back.
He is already well-connected in the Spanish capital, sharing a close friendship with Madrid talisman Jude Bellingham from their time together in the England setup. This strong bond could give Madrid a crucial advantage in future negotiations.
The Liverpool buy-back option
Despite Madrid's serious interest, Liverpool still hold a significant trump card in the race for their academy graduate. The Anfield outfit cleverly inserted a €70m buy-back clause into Quansah's Leverkusen contract.
Liverpool have until June 15, 2027, to trigger this exclusive option. Given his phenomenal growth, it would be a major surprise if the club decided against bringing him back to the Premier League. Even if the Reds opt out, Quansah will not be short of elite suitors. The defender's outstanding form has firmly established him as one of Europe's most coveted defensive talents.
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Premier League giants circling
The battle for Quansah's signature is already intensifying across England. Chelsea have recently made official enquiries, with former Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso reportedly keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal have also shown their hand in recent months. The Gunners submitted a massive €65m bid for the defender last August, which Leverkusen swiftly rejected to retain their prized asset.
With a contract running until 2030, Leverkusen are under no immediate financial pressure to sell. However, the growing interest from Madrid, Chelsea, and Arsenal suggests a blockbuster transfer is quietly brewing on the horizon.
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