Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona on alert as bargain release clause for 16-year-old already shining in Germany is revealed
Eichhorn has already created history in Germany
After an impressive pre-season, Eichhorn has made rapid strides at Hertha. Having signed his first professional contract just weeks before turning 16, he made his professional debut on the second matchday of the 2. Bundesliga, Germany's second division, coming on as a substitute against Karlsruhe. In the process, he became the youngest player ever in the history of the league, aged just 16 years and 14 days. Just over a month later, he created further history, becoming the youngest player to ever start a game in 2. Bundesliga after being named in the XI for the match against Hannover. Having been with Hertha's youth academy since his Under-9 days, Eichhorn is also the youngest professional in the club's entire history.
While Eichhorn’s talent is undeniable, head coach Stefan Leitl was forced to turn to the teenage prodigy after his squad – particularly the midfield – had been ravaged by injuries for months. However, as things stand, Eichhorn is the only midfielder with a guaranteed role in the starting XI, with the rest of the squad fighting for their spots. "We're happy that everyone is available again. We'll decide tomorrow after the final training session. Let's put it this way: who will play alongside Kennet Eichhorn in midfield?" said Leitl last month. The Bernau bei Berlin-born midfielder has already started in eight of the 10 games he has featured in this season.
Eichhorn on the radar of Europe's elite as release clause is revealed
His performances have not gone unnoticed, despite spending just over three months with Hertha's senior squad. Numerous reports have already mentioned about the interest from some of Bundesliga's biggest clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen. Not too long ago, representatives from Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig – including sporting director Marcel Schafer and sporting co-ordinator Daniel Baier – were in attendance for one of Hertha's games. All three clubs are eager to sign him as early as next summer, with Leipzig showing the strongest interest.
"It's an unprecedented market," an insider revealed to Sky Sport, with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal, La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain keeping a keen eye on Eichhorn's development.
According to Sky, Eichhorn's contract – which runs until 2029 – has a release clause which will undoubtedly tempt Europe's biggest clubs. Per the report, said release clause will come into effect next summer, with the exact amount dependent on several factors. The upper range is believed to be around €10–12 million (£9-11m/$12-$14m) – a figure applicable, for instance, to clubs competing in the Champions League. The final valuation will vary based on whether Hertha earn a promotion to the Bundesliga, the destination country, and the level of competition the buying club participates in.
For now, Eichhorn’s camp remains relaxed about his future. Their priority is ensuring the youngster continues to receive regular playing time to aid his development. No negotiations are currently underway with any club, though discussions are expected to take place next summer.
Felix Kroos urges Eichhorn to stay at Hertha BSC
Eichhorn's performances and his style of play have drawn early comparisons to Germany and Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, whom he idolises. Standing at 1.86m, he operates deeper in the midfield with an exceptional passing range and an ability to orchestrate the tempo. His physique also allows him to be a physically imposing midfielder capable of breaking plays.
Toni Kroos' brother Felix, who has played in the Bundesliga, recently urged Eichhorn to not rush into any decisions regarding his future. “The way Eichhorn plays is remarkable. He radiates calm, gains valuable experience, and is allowed to make mistakes," he said. "He has the quality, yet he will sometimes sit out. You have to give such a young player a break because it’s a lot for the mind.
“That’s the beauty of football: there isn’t one right path, no magic formula. Still, Eichhorn, at 16, is a special case and should remain in his familiar environment. That’s what brought him to where he is now. A move to Bayern or Dortmund in the next two to four years would be too early. I hope he develops at Hertha for a few more years. Ultimately, you can’t plan anything in football.
“If it goes well and Eichhorn stays another two or three years, those €6 million could become €60 million. That would be even better for the books in Berlin. And with the sums circulating today, six million is too little anyway.”
What next for Eichhorn?
After accumulating five yellow cards, Eichhorn will sit out of Hertha's next game against Eintracht Braunschweig on November 21 due to suspension. Die Alte Dame are currently in eighth position with 20 points from 12 games.
