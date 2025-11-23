Real Madrid issue apology after showing wrong player in tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva

In a statement on their official X account, Real Madrid posted: "Real Madrid C.F. apologises to Elche C.F. and its player André da Silva for having mistakenly included his image in the obituary of an institutional video instead of that of André Silva, the brother of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player. We regret this incident."

During his speech following the video, Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, also issued an apology of his own for the oversight.

After an impressive start to the season, Elche currently find themselves in the midst of a five-game winless run following a 1-1 home draw with Real Sociedad prior to the international break. However, Elche have caught the eye in front of their own fans, and are unbeaten at the Martinez Valero, winning three and drawing three of six matches.

Likewise, Real Madrid are looking to return to winning ways having failed to win their last away competitive matches, having followed up a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool with a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. Sunday's game at Elche is the third of six successive away matches for Xabi Alonso's men after the Bernabeu was used for the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

Los Blancos head into Sunday's game in second having been leapfrogged in the La Liga table by defending champions Barcelona. The Blaugrana returned to Spotify Camp Nou for the first time in over 900 days on Saturday and marked the occasion with a 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

