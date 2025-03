This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos scores his second goal in as many matches for Liga MX side Monterrey Liga MX S. Ramos Monterrey The Real Madrid icon continues to make waves in Liga MX, scoring his second goal in as many matches from a corner kick against Cruz Azul. Ramos scores header from corner against Cruz Azul

Spanish defender now has two goals in three appearances for Monterrey

Rayados held to 1-1 draw despite Ramos' early strike Article continues below Next Match CONCACAF Champions Cup MON VAN Match preview