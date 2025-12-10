Getty
'That's how a real legend talks!' - Steven Gerrard's 'wise' take on Mohamed Salah row prompts Liverpool fans to shame 'imposter' Jamie Carragher
Salah in the spotlight amid Liverpool struggles
Salah's future at Liverpool is in the spotlight after he gave an explosive interview in the wake of being left out of the Liverpool starting XI for the third successive game against Leeds United. The Egyptian star accused the club of 'throwing him under the bus' and claimed his relationship with Slot had broken down. Salah was subsequently left out of Liverpool's next game against Inter in the Champions League, and it's not clear yet if he will feature against Brighton next time out before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. Television pundit Carragher has since made headlines by sharing his thoughts on the saga and has been very critical of Salah, calling the Liverpool star's comments a "disgrace." Another Liverpool legend, Gerrard, has now shared his thoughts on the row and has had some sympathy for Salah.
- AFP
Gerrard gives his verdict on Salah
Gerrard told TNT Sports: "He's obviously really upset he's not playing, which I respect. He won’t sit out of the team, which I respect. The couple of lines about throwing people under the bus [is] wrong. He needs to reverse a little bit away from that. He needs to deal with that with the manager. This needs Virgil van Dijk to go, 'How are we sorting this out for the benefit of not the club, or the team, but the fans?' I've seen this and I've lived it. I lived it with [Luis] Suarez when he fell out with Brendan [Rodgers]. I've seen it all. I've been there myself from a personal point of view. I did the Salah statement in 30 seconds against [Manchester] United when I got sent off. So no-one's perfect. We've all had head losses as players. We’ve all done emotional things. And I know in time when this all calms Mo will go, 'I shouldn't have said that, I maybe shouldn't have said that, I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty.' But at the end of the day, Liverpool football club needs Mo Salah, back playing well, back scoring goals, because he is the best player, the best scorer and he will help them get out of this. If this goes on this is bigger than what we all know and what we see."
Liverpool fans blast 'imposter' Carragher
Some Liverpool fans have reacted on social media to Gerrard's comments and feel he has a far better grasp on the situation than Carragher.
Liverpool and Salah supporter @Corballyred posted on X: "That's how a real legend talks about the Salah situation and not someone with a clear agenda against Salah like Carragher."
Another fan @PauluzRFRM added: "Situations like this tell you who's truly wise and who's not but Carragher can't relate."
And @DivvyBet agreed, posting: "Listen to a real legend talk, not that imposter on Sky."
@AFC_Beeb added: "This is another sensible comment from Steven G unlike @Carra23 whose comment came out like hatred for Mo. Carragher you should learn a thing or two from Gerrard and Henry with their comments."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Salah and Liverpool?
Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain following his outburst and with Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly willing to try and tempt him away from Anfield in the January transfer window. Slot is yet to confirm if the winger will play any part in Liverpool's next game against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, and his team sheet for the game will make for interesting reading. Salah is then due to join up with the Egypt squad for AFCON and will miss a host of games for the Reds. If Egypt do manage to make it all the way to the final, then he will not be able to return until January 19 at the earliest
