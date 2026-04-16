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'We're ready' - Declan Rice fires warning to Man City ahead of titanic Premier League title clash
Gunners maintain double dreams
Progression in the Champions League bolsters the confidence in the Arsenal camp. A goalless draw at the Emirates against Sporting CP proves enough to see them through to the semi-finals, following Kai Havertz's dramatic late winner in the first leg in Lisbon. Rice notes the importance of the achievement, especially as the club looks to improve on their continental run from the previous campaign.
"I’m delighted. I’m so, so happy. We now want to go one step forward than last season and get to the final," Rice says of the victory to TNT Sports. When asked if the nature of the defensive performance against the Portuguese side is frustrating, he adds: "Frustrating? No… we’ve just got to another semi-final. Who cares what people think. All that matters is what this group think, what the manager thinks and we're in another semi-final."
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Rice targets Etihad statement
Buoyed by those European exploits, the Arsenal star makes it clear that the Gunners are not playing for a draw when they travel to face Manchester City this weekend. Despite suggestions that a point might be enough to maintain their advantage, Rice is adamant that Mikel Arteta’s side are heading to the Etihad with a winning mentality.
"Of course, you have to win every game, we want to win every game in the Premier League," Rice adds. "Our record this year has been amazing in all competitions. It's why we play the game. It's a game of football at the end of the day. [It's about] how much you want it, so I know I'll be ready, I know the boys will be ready, so let's go."
Arteta faces injury concerns
While Rice is firing on all cylinders, Arteta is sweating over the fitness of several key players before the trip to Manchester. The most pressing concern surrounds talismanic winger Bukayo Saka, who is battling injury. Saka is currently sidelined, and his absence coincides with a dip in domestic form, including a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth that allows City to close the gap to six points. The Arsenal boss said on the problem: "It's something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue. It's progression but hopefully it's going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when the load is more how he responds to that kind of progression."
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A potential title decider
The stakes cannot be higher on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side breathing down Arsenal's neck. Although the Gunners hold the advantage, Man City’s game in hand means any slip-up at the Etihad could shift the momentum back towards City.
Rice, however, remains unfazed by the pressure of the occasion. "Like being at any other top club, there's noise with everything. This is Arsenal football club, there's noise with every game. If you don't play well... take it with a pinch of salt and keep moving," he adds. "Bring on the last few weeks. Nobody's going to hand you anything in this game. Let's keep going and what will be will be. Let's keep going strong."