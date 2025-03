The Fulham forward reached 37 goals with El Tri after scoring twice against Canada in Nations League semifinals

The forward nearing El Tri's top 3 all-time goalscorers

Jiménez debuted with national team in 2013

Jiménez debuted with national team in 2013

Top 3: Chicharito, Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtémoc Blanco