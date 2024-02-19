‘I’d rather have died!’ – What Dani Dyer thinks of vulgar Jarrod Bowen West Ham fan chant as former Love Island star is asked if famous father would have allowed her to date a Millwall player
Dani Dyer has revealed what she thinks of the vulgar West Ham fan chant in which she figures prominently alongside partner Jarrod Bowen.
- Hammers fans serenade star winger
- Partner has no issue with the chant
- Father does not interfere in private life