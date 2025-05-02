Rasmus Hojlund's redemption! Ruben Amorim praises Man Utd striker for 'best game' since his arrival but sends warning to Dane & Harry Maguire after Athletic Club exploits
Ruben Amorim lavished praise on Rasmus Hojlund for the "best game" since his arrival at Manchester United against Athletic Club.
- United thrashed Athletic 3-0 at San Mames
- Hojlund a constant threat to Spanish side
- Amorim impressed with Dane's performance