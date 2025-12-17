'Now I'm rapping and yodelling!' - Thomas Muller loving life in Canada but Vancouver Whitecaps star admits he's 'too lazy' to learn English

While Muller’s on-pitch integration has been seamless - scoring nine goals and providing four assists in just 13 appearances - his academic pursuits off the pitch have been less successful. The forward, whose English has always been functional but heavily accented with his native Bavarian twang, admitted that he arrived in Canada with high hopes of polishing his language skills to a near-native level.

"Honestly, I find myself despairing at the same things as I do at home," Muller confessed in the interview. "For example, I had firmly intended to actively work on my English skills with an app. I wanted to make an effort to get better quickly.

"In the end, I caught myself letting the days rush by. I even had enough time, but I am simply too lazy to use the app."

Fans of Muller will not be surprised to hear that a lack of perfect grammar has done little to silence him. Throughout his career, he has been known as "Radio Muller" for his constant on-pitch communication and off-pitch humour. He insists that his "lazy" approach to formal learning hasn't stopped him from being a vocal leader in the Whitecaps dressing room.

"I would put it this way: I don't hold back with stupid remarks even in English," he laughed. "And garnished with grammatical blunders, they are certainly even a bit stranger than at home."

