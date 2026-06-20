AFP
Raphinha receives good news after Brazil star undergoes scans on injury in wake of Haiti win
Positive signs following medical evaluations
Raphinha underwent clinical examinations on Saturday morning to assess a right thigh injury sustained during Brazil's dominant victory over Haiti on Friday. The attacker caused concern within the camp when he was forced to leave the pitch during the first half after feeling sharp pain in his posterior muscle.
While the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not yet released an official medical diagnostic report, the initial outlook is positive. According to Gazeta Esportiva, the current expectation is that the Barcelona star will not need to be cut from the national team squad, providing massive relief to Carlo Ancelotti and fans alike as the tournament progresses.
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Managing a recurring fitness concern
The injury scare is particularly sensitive given the player's recent medical history. During the March international break, the 29-year-old winger was forced to withdraw from the squad due to similar thigh issues, enduring a difficult domestic season marked by four separate injuries to the same area over the course of the last campaign.
Despite the history of muscle problems, there were encouraging signs immediately following his substitution against Haiti. The forward was observed walking normally as he left the field of play and began receiving preliminary treatment from the medical staff while sitting on the substitutes' bench, reinforcing hopes of a quick recovery.
Tournament regulations and squad constraints
The fitness of the attacker is of paramount importance due to strict FIFA tournament regulations. Should Raphinha be ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup, Brazil would be unable to call up a replacement from outside their original 26-man list, as the deadline for roster changes passed 24 hours prior to their opening fixture against Morocco.
Once the first round of the group stage commences, no national team is permitted to make changes to their squad list for the remainder of the tournament, with the exception of goalkeepers. This regulation puts immense pressure on the Selecao medical department to ensure the player recovers sufficiently to play a part in the upcoming knockout rounds.
- AFP
Neymar returns for Scotland clash
The Brazilian squad took part in internal recovery work on Saturday morning, split between their hotel facilities and the gym at the Columbia Park training centre. Following the morning session, the players were granted a period of rest with the afternoon off to recover from their recent exertions on the pitch.
Brazil shift their focus to their final Group C fixture against Scotland, which is scheduled to feature the return of Neymar, who missed the opening two matches through injury. Speaking after the Selecao's 3-0 win over Haiti, Ancelotti confirmed the forward's progress, stating: "Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland."
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