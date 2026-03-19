Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in a bid to secure a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.
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Rakow v Fiorentina LIVE 1-0: Struski breaks the deadlock!
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
49' – GOAL FOR RAKOW! Struski receives the ball in the box; Ndour is a step too late and the Polish midfielder fires a shot just inside the post, leaving Christensen with no chance
29' - Chance for Rakow: a low cross from Ivi Lopez and a first-time shot from Brunes is deflected by the Viola defence.
8' - Rakow respond through Repka, who shoots from the edge of the box, but his effort goes just wide of the target.
4' - Kean enters the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry. The ball falls back to the Italian striker, but he fails to convert the rebound.
MATCH REPORT
RAKOW 1-0 FIORENTINA
GOALS: 46'Struski (R)
RAKOW (3-4-2-1): Zych; Tudor (19' Mosor), Racovitan, Svarnas; Ameyaw, Repka, Struski, Jean Carlos; Makuch; Brunes, Lopez. Manager: Tomczyk
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Christensen; Dodô, Pongracic, Comuzzo, Parisi; Ndour, Fagioli, Fabbian; Harrison, Kean, Fazzini. Manager: Vanoli
REFEREE: Munuera
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