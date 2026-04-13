AFP
Major setback for Raheem Sterling! Robin van Persie explains why he benched ex-Chelsea & Man City star for latest Feyenoord outing
Left out in Nijmegen
Sterling’s underwhelming start to life in Rotterdam reached a new low as he was named amongst the substitutes for Feyenoord’s 1-1 draw with NEC. The 31-year-old, who arrived as a free agent in February, saw his place on the left flank handed to Tobias van den Elshout for his full Eredivisie debut. Despite Ayase Ueda giving the visitors an early lead, Sterling remained an unused substitute as a 97th-minute equaliser from Danilo Pereira denied Van Persie’s side all three points.
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Physical concerns cited
Van Persie quickly dismissed suggestions of Sterling being dropped on a permanent basis, instead pointing to a lack of sharpness and a minor training incident. The head coach emphasised the need for physical readiness in a squad currently hampered by several fitness questions ahead of the season's final stretch.
Explaining his decision to leave the former England international out of the starting XI, Van Persie told ESPN: "No, Raheem hasn't been completely fresh these past few days. He also had a moment in training. So that is a physical reason. Tobias has done very well since joining us. He is good on the ball, physically strong, and has earned his chance. There were a lot of players we didn't know if they could be there or could start."
Struggling for impact
Since signing a short-term deal until June 2026, Sterling has struggled to replicate the explosive form that defined his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City. The winger has managed just one assist and failed to find the net in his first six appearances for the Dutch giants. With competition for places increasing, Van Persie is showing a willingness to prioritise academy products and match-fit alternatives over established reputations to secure a second-place finish.
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Champions League race
Feyenoord face a demanding run-in against Groningen, Fortuna Sittard, AZ Alkmaar, and PEC Zwolle to secure a Champions League qualifying spot. Following the Netherlands’ drop to seventh in the UEFA rankings, the Eredivisie runner-up must now navigate the qualifying rounds rather than entering the league phase directly. Currently second, Van Persie’s side hold a slender one-point lead over NEC and sit two ahead of FC Twente, leaving Sterling with little time to prove his fitness and reclaim his place.