Getty
'It's over!' - Raheem Sterling branded 'biggest failure' in Feyenoord history
Rotterdam exit looms for winger
Sterling is set to depart Feyenoord at the end of the season after failing to secure a regular starting berth in Robin van Persie's side. Since his high-profile arrival in February, the 31-year-old has managed only 349 minutes of league action, recently becoming a peripheral figure on the substitutes' bench. Despite maintaining professional standards in training, the club hierarchy has reportedly decided against offering the England international a longer stay due to his underwhelming output.
- AFP
Sterling called biggest failure
Former Netherlands international Jan Everse has delivered a scathing review of Sterling's physical decline and lack of confidence during his time in Rotterdam. Speaking to The Athletic, Everse said: “It’s over. I hope I’ve made a mistake and misjudged him, but I don’t think so. Look at the comments on the internet — the fans are killing him. ‘The biggest failure in our history’, they are saying. He’s not fit. If he makes three or four sprints, you don’t see him for 20 minutes. He’s not explosive any longer."
A fall from grace
The criticism extends beyond supporters, with Everse noting that Sterling's technical game has suffered alongside his dwindling pace. He added: "He falls over his own legs. He’s hesitating. He’s anxious not to make mistakes. One against one, he never passes a defender. I feel pity for him.
"I don’t feel pity for a lot of footballers, because I know how much they earn. But I feel pity for him because he was such a fantastic footballer and I can see the old Raheem Sterling in my memory. It’s not a happy marriage. And if you feel pity for a player with his qualities, and his background, you know it’s over.”
- AFP
Final bow in Zwolle
Feyenoord conclude their Eredivisie campaign this Sunday, May 17, with a trip to face PEC Zwolle in what is expected to be Sterling's final match. Having already secured a second-place finish and Champions League qualification, the Rotterdam side has little left to play for other than pride. For Sterling, the summer presents a crossroads in a career that has stalled significantly, with the veteran winger now facing a search for a new club to avoid a premature end to his playing days.