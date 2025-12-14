'No serious team has a keeper like this!' - Raging Tottenham fans brand Guglielmo Vicario a 'complete disaster' after latest error-strewn display in heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest

With Spurs boss Thomas Frank under severe pressure, the last thing he needed was his goalkeeper to have an off day in a tricky away trip to the Midlands. With the scores level at 0-0 after 28 minutes, Vicario put his team-mate Archie Gray in a difficult spot with a bobbling pass to the edge of the area. The teenager was robbed by Ibrahim Sangare, who unselfishly squared to Callum Huson-Odoi to tap into an empty net and put Forest ahead.

The Italian’s day did not get any easier either and shortly after half-time, he was caught out by Hudson-Odoi again. The former Chelsea youngster picked the ball up by the left touchline before cutting back and sending a looping cross towards Igor Jesus at the back post. Vicario, unsure whether to remain on his line or to come and claim the cross, was caught in no-man's land and ended up missing the ball completely. The flailing goalkeeper was unable to stop the cross from curling all the way in and putting the hosts two goals ahead.

Sangara and Hudson-Odoi combined once again after 79 minutes to put the game beyond all doubt. Vicario could do little to stop Sangare's stunning strike into the far corner, but had played more than his fair part in causing the preceding damage.

After the game, Frank said to Sky Sports: “Of course, the first two goals are two mistakes, that happens. We need to work to be more consistent. It's two steps forward and a step back today.”

He added that he understands the fans’ disappointment, saying that “if you don't perform that's more than fair enough their frustration”.