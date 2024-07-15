Hwang Hee-Chan Daniel Podence split 2024Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Racist abuse aimed at Hwang Hee-Chan mars Wolves' training game against Cesc Fabregas' Como, as Daniel Podence is sent off for throwing a punch at opponent

Hee-Chan HwangWolverhamptonPremier League

Daniel Podence was sent off for punching an opponent during a training game for Wolves after he heard alleged racist abuse towards Hwang Hee-Chan.

  • Como and Wolves played friendly training match
  • Podence punched opponent and sent off
  • O'Neil confirms claims of racist abuse
