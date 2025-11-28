Rachel Maltby: The Aston Villa teenager whose WSL breakthrough could solve one of the Lionesses' biggest problems

More recently, Wiegman has successfully convinced Taylor Hinds to switch allegiances back to England, from Jamaica, to add a natural left-back into her squad, while West Ham’s Anouk Denton has also earned another call-up this month. The 22-year-old can play a variety of positions, including on the left side of defence.
But there is another option lurking in the England set-up who many Lionesses’ fans are keeping tabs on, too. After making her Aston Villa debut back in April, 18-year-old Rachel Maltby has emerged as a key starter for the Midlands outfit this season and has impressed plenty with how well she has adapted to not only senior football, but also the slightly newer role of left wing-back.
As Wiegman continues to hand out opportunities to stars of the Young Lionesses, with the likes of Denton, Maltby’s Villa team-mate Lucia Kendall and 20-year-old Freya Godfrey all examples in this month’s senior squad, youth national team coaches keep asking their players who is going to stand up and be next. Though still only 18 and just settling into the senior game, Maltby is sure to be one of those on Wiegman’s radar.