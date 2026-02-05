Goal.com
Filming Italy Venice Award - The 82nd Venice International Film FestivalGetty Images Entertainment
Queens of the Touchline: The 50 Most Iconic WAGs in World Football

The glamour, influence and stories behind football’s most captivating WAGs — from red carpets to the pitch

Behind football’s biggest stars, there is a constellation of women who have built their own fame, influence and identity. Commonly referred to as WAGs — wives and girlfriends of footballers — many of these women are far more than just partners of elite athletes.

Most of them come from backgrounds such as fashion, modeling, digital influencing, business, entertainment or high society. With millions of followers, brand partnerships, media appearances and even documentaries, they play a significant role in modern football culture and pop media.

Below is a curated ranking of 50 of the most iconic WAGs in world football — women who have transcended the label itself.
  • CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024 - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025Getty Images Entertainment

    50Melissa Satta

    TV presenter and former partner of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

  • 'Vogue Joyas' Awards 2018Getty Images Entertainment

    49Coral Simanovich

    Model and wife of Sergi Roberto.

  • "Married To The Game" Season Two - PhotocallGetty Images Entertainment

    48Stephanie Hope

    Model, influencer and partner of Leon Bailey.

  • Canada v Germany: Women's Football Quarterfinal - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8Getty Images Sport

    47Jordyn Huitema

    Footballer herself and former girlfriend of Alphonse Davies.

  • Ciro Immobile Of SS Lazio Receives The Golden Boot AwardGetty Images Sport

    46Jessica Melena

    Influencer and wife of Ciro Immobile

  • FBL-ITA-AIC-GALAAFP

    45Agustina Gandolfo

    Entrepreneur and wife of Lautaro Martínez.

  • GQ Awards 2004Getty Images Entertainment

    44Daniella Cicarelli

    Brazilian model and TV host, ex-wife of Ronaldo.

  • England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaGetty Images Sport

    43Ruby Mae

    Model and former partner of Dele Alli.

  • Clarins Reveal DS9 In DuesseldorfGetty Images Entertainment

    42Ann-Kathrin Götze

    Model and wife of Mario Götze.

  • Philipp Plein - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021Getty Images Entertainment

    41Viktoria Varga

    Hungarian model and ex-wife of Graziano Pellè.

  • FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH48-FRA-ISLAFP

    40Ludivine Lacorne

    Former wife of Dimitri Payet.

  • Germany v Denmark: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    39Sara Arfaoui

    TV presenter and wife of Ilkay Gündogan.

  • The BRIT Awards 2024 - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    38Abbey Clancy

    Model, TV personality and wife of Peter Crouch.

  • New York City FC v Los Angeles GalaxyGetty Images Sport

    37Alex Curran

    Model and wife of Steven Gerrard.

  • "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film FestivalGetty Images Entertainment

    36Cindy Kimberly

    Model and influencer, former girlfriend of Dele Alli.

  • BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards - Red Carpet ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    35Dani Dyer

    TV personality, actress and wife of Jarrod Bowen.

  • BELGIUM-MISS BELGIUMAFP

    34Noémie Happart

    Former Miss Belgium and wife of Yannick Carrasco.

  • Disney Presents "Al Otro Barrio" Premiere In MadridGetty Images Entertainment

    33Sara Sálamo

    Actress and filmmaker, partner of Isco.

  • "The Shrouds" (Les Linceuls) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film FestivalGetty Images Entertainment

    32Oriana Sabatini

    Argentinian singer and actress, partner of Paulo Dybala.

  • Christine Lampard x Wallis SS22 Collection LaunchGetty Images Entertainment

    31Christine Lampard

    TV host and wife of Frank Lampard.

  • "Landman" Season 2 Berlin ScreeningGetty Images Entertainment

    30Cathy Hummels

    TV host and influencer, former wife of Mats Hummels.

  • FBL-EURO-2008-POR-GER-MATCH 25AFP

    29Sarah Brandner

    Model and former girlfriend of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

  • SOCCER EURO 2024 GROUP STAGE BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIAAFP

    28Melanie Kamayou

    Wife of André Onana, model and philanthropist.

  • Disney+ Screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" in LiverpoolGetty Images Entertainment

    27Coleen Rooney

    Influencer and wife of Wayne Rooney.

  • FBL-WC-2022-MATCH52-FRA-POLAFP

    26Zoe Cristofoli

    Model, influencer and partner of Theo Hernandez.

  • England v Slovakia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    25Annie Kilner

    Former wife of Kyle Walker.

  • Chanel - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026Getty Images Entertainment

    24Bruna Marquezine

    Actress, model and former girlfriend of Neymar.

  • Tini Stoessel 2022 Tour in MontevideoGetty Images Entertainment

    23Tini Stoessel

    Argentinian singer, actress, dancer and model; partner of Rodrigo de Paul.

  • Celebrity Sightings - Day 7 - The 82nd Venice International Film FestivalGetty Images Entertainment

    22Michela Persico

    TV host and influencer, ex-wife of Daniele Rugani.

  • Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - RunwayGetty Images Entertainment

    21Anna Lewandowska

    Nutritionist, entrepreneur and wife of Robert Lewandowski.

  • Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    20Sofia Balbi

    Wife of Luis Suárez, known for her long-standing relationship and family-focused image.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP

    19Taylor Ward

    Influencer and wife of Riyad Mahrez, prominent in UK fashion circles.

  • "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani - Photocall In MadridGetty Images Entertainment

    18Mishel Gerzig

    Israeli model and wife of Thibaut Courtois.

  • GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 – ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    17Leigh-Anne Pinnock

    Singer from Little Mix and wife of footballer Andre Gray.

  • "Cadena Dial" Awards 2022 - Red CarpetGetty Images Entertainment

    16Edurne García

    Spanish singer and TV personality, wife of David de Gea.

  • Men's Health Next Generation Awards In MadridGetty Images Entertainment

    15Sara Carbonero

    Journalist and former partner of Iker Casillas, highly respected in Spanish media.

  • Clive Davis and the Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    14Becky G

    Singer and global pop icon, partner of Sebastian Lletget.

  • "The Last Duel" Red Carpet - The 78th Venice International Film FestivalGetty Images Entertainment

    13Alice Campello

    Italian influencer and entrepreneur, ex-wife of Álvaro Morata.

  • The National Lottery New Year's Eve Big Bash 2024 - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    12Perrie Edwards

    Pop singer from Little Mix and partner of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  • TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDONAFP

    11Ana Ivanović

    Former tennis star and ex-wife of Bastian Schweinsteiger, blending sports royalty and elegance.

  • MONACO-SPORT-AWARD-LAUREUSAFP

    10Daniella Semaan

    Wife of Cesc Fàbregas, Daniella is a Lebanese-British influencer and philanthropist.

  • FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES-AMFARAFP

    9Izabel Goulart

    Brazilian supermodel and partner of Kevin Trapp, former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

  • Galatasaray Championship CelebrationGetty Images Sport

    8Wanda Nara

    Former partner of Mauro Icardi and Maxi Lopez, Wanda is a TV personality and influencer.

  • ARGENTINA-MUSIC-CONCERTAFP

    7Shakira

    Singer and global superstar, famously linked to Gerard Piqué, transcending football into pop culture history.

  • 6Virginia Fonseca

    Partner of Vinícius Júnior, Virginia is one of Brazil’s biggest influencers, with millions of followers across platforms.

  • 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment

    5Pilar Rubio

    Wife of Sergio Ramos, Pilar is a Spanish TV presenter, model and media personality.

  • FRANCE-CULTURE-AWARDAFP

    4Victoria Beckham

    Wife of David Beckham, former Spice Girl and now a successful fashion designer and businesswoman.

  • HIA HUB 2024 Day 5Getty Images Entertainment

    3Bruna Biancardi

    Partner of Neymar, Bruna is a Brazilian influencer and fashion figure with huge engagement on social media.

  • Como v Lille - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    2Antonela Roccuzzo

    Wife of Lionel Messi, Antonela is a businesswoman and influencer, admired for her low-profile elegance and massive global following.

  • 2025 Kering Caring For WomenGetty Images Entertainment

    1Georgina Rodríguez

    Partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina is a global influencer, fashion icon and star of a Netflix documentary about her life.

