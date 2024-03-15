Christian Pulisic Rafael Leao AC Milan Slavia 2023-24Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'Put me down bro!' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic shares ‘surfing’ joke with AC Milan team-mate Rafael Leao after scoring fine goal in Europa League victory over Slavia Prague

Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanRafael LeaoEuropa LeagueSlavia Prague vs AC Milan

Christian Pulisic shared a goal ‘surfing’ joke with AC Milan team-mate Rafael Leao after being caught up in wild celebrations against Slavia Prague.

  • American has matched personal return tally
  • Found the target on 11 occasions this season
  • Keeping Rossoneri in hunt for continental glory

