'Not even for €500m!' - Michael Olise bid a waste of time for PSG as Bayern Munich declare France winger untouchable

PSG have been dealt a major setback in their efforts to sign Olise. The French champions have admired the winger for years and viewed him as a key target, but Bayern have made it clear they are unwilling to negotiate. Olise's outstanding campaign has only strengthened Bayern's resolve.

The France international registered 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances, establishing himself as one of the club's most influential players and a central figure in their long-term plans. Despite continued interest from PSG, Bayern's hierarchy have reportedly shut down any possibility of a transfer, insisting the winger is not available under any circumstances.