Forgotten PSG star TERMINATES contract hours before transfer deadline to end four-year nightmare as Luis Enrique continues ruthless clear-out

According to Record Portugal, the 29-year-old midfielder mutually terminated his contract just hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. The departure marks the end of a highly frustrating four-year stint in the French capital.

Sanches arrived at the Parc des Princes from Lille in the summer of 2022 with high expectations. Despite securing the Ligue 1 title during his debut campaign, the Euro 2016 Young Player of the Tournament and 2016 Golden Boy winner failed to establish himself. Persistent injury setbacks severely restricted his minutes and disrupted his momentum.

His exit makes him the fifth player to leave PSG on a free transfer this summer. Luis Enrique's ruthless squad overhaul has already seen a mass exodus of fringe players to balance the books and streamline the dressing room.



