Guela's rising reputation has been further cemented by his performances for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, featuring three times to help secure a round of 32 berth. He started in victories over Ecuador and Curacao, and appeared as a late substitute against Germany, alerting heavyweights like Borussia Dortmund. Consequently, Strasbourg have slapped a significant €30m to €35m valuation on Desire's older brother to ward off elite suitors.