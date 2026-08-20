PSG forced to switch Ligue 1 opener against Rennes due to 'severely damaged' pitch

In an official statement released on their website, PSG confirmed that prolonged extreme heat had accelerated the degradation of their home surface ahead of the curtain-raiser: "The latest heatwave, following a series of successive and exceptional heatwaves that have affected the Paris region this summer, has significantly accelerated the deterioration of the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

"The pitch is now severely damaged, just days before the Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Rennais match scheduled for Sunday, August 23. In light of this situation, the French Professional Football League (LFP), in consultation with Paris Saint-Germain, carried out an assessment of the condition of the pitch.

"This assessment concluded that the current conditions did not allow the match to be played under satisfactory conditions, particularly with regard to the safety and physical integrity of the players, which remain the absolute priority."