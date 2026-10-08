PSG face major stadium crisis as ambitious 70,000-seat Parc des Princes expansion plan hits massive legal roadblock

Renowned architectural firm Populous has recommended destroying the legendary roof of the Parc des Princes. This dramatic step is seen as almost inevitable to significantly increase the size of the stands and reach the 70,000 capacity target.

The proposal has sparked intense backlash from those close to Roger Taillibert, the original architect who designed the stadium. Taillibert, who passed away in 2019, always wished for the arena to be preserved in its original form.

"The Parc des Princes is a unique construction that is part of the history of architecture," explained heritage architect Nicolas Buisson, as per Foot01. "Touching the pillars completely distorts the image of the building. We can work more finely on the project and find another way."