PSG player ratings vs Man City: Ousmane Dembele dazzles as clinical Parisians stun the Etihad

Matvey Safonov - 7/10:

The Russian goalkeeper was kept busy throughout the evening, making six saves to deny a City side that peppered his goal with 27 total shots. While he could do little about Haaland's close-range finishes, his positioning and shot-stopping were vital in maintaining PSG's early advantage.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10:

Hakimi provided his usual energetic presence on the right flank, balancing his defensive duties with the occasional foray forward. He was disciplined against City's wide threats, contributing to a collective defensive performance that limited the hosts to just two goals despite their high volume of attacking entries.

Marquinhos - 7/10:

The captain led by example, anchoring a backline that was subjected to intense scrutiny. He was central to PSG's defensive effort, contributing to the team's 26 clearances. His leadership was essential during the second half when City increased the tempo, ensuring the defensive shape remained intact despite Haaland's aerial threat.

Willian Pacho - 7/10:

Pacho put in a rugged defensive shift, showing why he has become a mainstay in Enrique's side. He was aggressive in the duel and played a key role in the 12 interceptions PSG recorded, often stepping out to intercept passes aimed at Haaland’s feet.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10:

Mendes faced a difficult evening tracking City’s rotations on the flank. While he was physically capable of matching the pace of the game, he was occasionally caught out by the sheer volume of crosses City delivered into the box. However, his recovery pace was a useful asset when PSG were caught in transition.