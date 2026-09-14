AFP
'I’ve never been the chosen one' - PSG star Ousmane Dembele 'fires back' at Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe in spicy Ballon d'Or debate
Dembele rejects the 'Chosen One' label
Dembele has made it clear that he does not see himself as a naturally predestined superstar, directly contrasting recent remarks made by his close friend and international teammate Kylian Mbappe. Speaking after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Brest on Sunday night, the current Ballon d'Or holder insisted that his path to the top of world football was paved with graft rather than destiny.
Speaking to Ligue 1+, Dembele provided a candid assessment of his journey, stating: "I’ve always been at the back of the class, working hard. Throughout my career, I haven’t said a word, I’ve worked incredibly hard. As I said, I’ve never been the chosen one, but I worked hard, and last year I was rewarded with a fantastic year with Paris Saint-Germain. And this year, we’ll see how it goes, no pressure, just taking it easy."
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Mbappe sets the stage for debate
The context for Dembele’s remarks stems from a revealing interview Mbappe gave to France Football, which was published just a day prior. In that discussion, the Real Madrid forward drew a sharp distinction between how he and Dembele have been perceived by the footballing world since their teenage years. Mbappe’s words suggested a difference in their perceived ceilings and the expectations placed upon them by the French public and the wider sporting media throughout their respective rises to prominence.
Mbappe was quoted as saying: "Dembele? He was always seen as a talented player. I, on the other hand, was always seen as the chosen one."
Developing chemistry in the post-Mbappe era
While the off-field debate continues to simmer, Dembele is focusing on his on-field responsibilities in a revamped PSG attack. Life after Mbappe has required new partnerships, and the winger has found a particularly productive understanding with Spanish forward Ferran Torres. The connection between the two has been a highlight of the early season, despite the team occasionally struggling to find their rhythm.
Dembele was full of praise for Torres when discussing how the new-look frontline is functioning without its former talisman. "I was lucky enough to play with him a bit at Barcelona. He's a true goalscorer, a true number nine who can also play on the wing. And it's easy to play with him. He makes very good runs. It's easy to find him, we talk a lot, it's easy with Ferran," Dembele explained.
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The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or
The timing of this verbal sparring coincides with the official release of the nominees for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or, which features a host of global icons. Dembele enters the race as the defending champion, looking to secure back-to-back titles in a field that remains incredibly crowded. Alongside the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, the list includes younger sensations such as Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham, making the 2026 edition one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The awards ceremony will take place in London on October 26.
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