AFP
Video: PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov collapses during warm-up ahead of Lille clash
Shock at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Paris Saint-Germain’s preparations for their vital Ligue 1 encounter against Lille were thrown into disarray on Wednesday when goalkeeper Matvey Safonov collapsed during the pre-match warm-up. The incident occurred as the starting line-up was being put through their final paces on the turf, leading to a period of significant concern for the coaching staff and supporters alike.
Initial reports from the stadium indicate that the collapse was not a spontaneous medical event but rather the result of a physical impact. According to reports from Foot Mercato, the Russian goalkeeper collided with his goalkeeping coach while performing routine drills.
- AFP
Watch the clip
Immediate medical response
The scene was described as particularly worrying by onlookers, as Safonov did not immediately return to his feet. Social media footage and eyewitness accounts highlighted the tension in the air as the PSG squad watched on.
One observer noted the severity of the situation, stating what a hit Matvey Safonov took during PSG's pre-match warm-up while expressing concern for the player's immediate well-being.
Despite the frightening nature of the collapse, the medical team did not immediately rule him out of the fixture. They continued to monitor his condition in the dressing room to determine if he had suffered a concussion or any other injury that would prevent him from competing.
Contingency plans in place
As the medical staff attended to Safonov, the PSG technical staff had to act quickly to prepare for a possible change in the lineup. Luis Enrique and his assistants were seen discussing the situation on the touchline as the start of the match approached. The uncertainty surrounding Safonov’s health meant that the substitute goalkeepers had to accelerate their own preparations.
The ripple effect of the injury was felt throughout the warm-up session, as other players were seen looking over at the medical area. Other goalkeepers, such as Lucas Chevalier, stepped up their warm-up routines to ensure they were ready to take the field if Safonov was deemed unfit to play. However, those concerns were ultimately put to rest, as Safonov recovered in time and started the match as normal.
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