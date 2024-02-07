PSG ready to make Chloe Kelly Europe's highest-paid player as they line up shock summer transfer bid while England star stalls talks over new Man City contract

PSG ready to make Chloe Kelly Europe's highest-paid player as they line up shock summer transfer bid while England star stalls talks over new Man City contractAmeé RuszkaiGetty/GOALChloe KellyParis Saint GermainManchester City WomenWSLWomen's footballDivision 1PSG want to make Chloe Kelly the highest paid women's player in Europe as the England star approaches the final year of her Manchester City contract.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG keen on England star KellyReady to make her Europe's highest paid playerKelly out of contract at Man City next year