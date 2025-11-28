Getty Images
'Without a doubt' - PSG boss Luis Enrique lavishes praise on 'world class' Vitinha after Ballon d'Or claims and explains Sergio Busquets comparisons
A hat-trick for the ages reignites PSG’s European charge
The 2025 Ballon d’Or bronze medallist struck first with a breathtaking drive into the top corner on the brink of halftime, restoring balance after PSG’s shaky start. He repeated the feat shortly after the interval with an arrowed effort from distance, and despite his mistake leading to Spurs’ third goal, he showed no hesitation in stepping up to bury his hat-trick penalty in the 77th minute. It was a performance dripping with quality and one that has amplified the growing chorus declaring him the most complete midfielder in the world.
Enrique's glowing take on Vitinha
Speaking ahead of PSG’s trip to Monaco, Enrique offered one of his most detailed and effusive assessments of Vitinha.
"If you have to judge Vitinha's level, you have to look at last season, you have to look at his first season, how he changed the way we attack, how he improved the way we manage games," replied the Spanish manager. "It's very good for me, as a coach, to have a player of this ability. He loves playing football; he wants to train every day. These are the kinds of players you have to keep in check."
Enrique even addressed comparisons to the legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets, one of the defining midfielders of the modern era and a former pupil during his Barcelona tenure.
He added: "It's true that we were able to manage the way Vitinha plays to change many things in the past about what we thought about this position. Because he is very different, for example, from Busquets who was world-class. Vitinha is world-class, without a doubt. But they are two different ways of playing. As a staff, I think we managed this well to have a top Vitinha and a very positive Vitinha for the team, and at the same time have the ability to play as a team."
Thomas Frank joins the chorus
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, despite leaving Paris empty-handed, could only marvel at Vitinha’s display. Speaking in the aftermath of Spurs’ defeat, he conceded that his team had been undone by pure brilliance.
He told reporters, via Football London: "I'm pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players, from the team. We've been working very hard on that, the players, the staff, me, to make sure that we responded well and bounced back because that's crucial after a bad performance. Today I saw more identity of the team I want to create, we want to create. Much more character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need to have in any team no matter how you want to do, how you want to play, whatever formation, whatever. Today we saw it, that I'm pleased with.
"Of course, I think it was performance that was up there where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win. So that's a little frustrating thing that we conceded some goals. Of course, one with a little bit of margin from Vitinha, not top corner but top, top corner. And then, of course, goal three and four. Those are the ones we definitely need to avoid if we want to get something out of here, but something to build on. Strikers scoring two goals. The whole team, I think, all performed well. Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, positive. When we played against a decent team where they have one Ballon d'Or winner and I think the next one is playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow, what a player."
Frank added to TNT Sports: "Vitinha is the best midfielder in the world. He will be the next Ballon d'Or winner."
PSG strengthen their grip in Europe
The win over Tottenham keeps PSG firmly situated near the summit of the Champions League group, sitting second on 12 points with only Arsenal above them. With three matches remaining in the round, the reigning champions are now on the brink of securing a direct route into the last-16, avoiding the dreaded play-off gauntlet. Up next is a gruelling run of fixtures. PSG travel to face fierce rivals Monaco on Saturday, followed by a home match against Rennes. Then comes another Champions League clash, this time against Athletic Club, where PSG hope to confirm their place among Europe’s elite for the knockout stages.
