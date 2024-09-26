Luis Enrique PSG 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

PSG boss Luis Enrique admits he'd accept 50% pay cut to avoid speaking to the media

Luis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has admitted he would be willing to give up half of his salary if it meant he could avoid speaking to the media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Luis Enrique reveals distaste of media duties
  • Willing to take pay cut to avoid press work
  • Reassures the media he still likes talking to them
Follow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!
Join now
Article continues below