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Mohamed Saeed

PSG are 'better' than Arsenal but Rio Ferdinand explains why Mikel Arteta's side will win Champions League title

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R. Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has made a bold prediction for the Champions League final, backing Arsenal to overcome Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskas Arena. Despite admitting the French giants are a superior technical side, the Manchester United legend believes Mikel Arteta has a secret weapon that will prove decisive.

  • West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ferdinand backs Gunners for European glory

    Arsenal are standing on the precipice of history as they prepare for a monumental Champions League final clash against PSG. After Bukayo Saka’s heroics against Atletico Madrid secured their spot in the showpiece event, the north London side are now chasing a historic Premier League and European double.

    Speaking on his Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the former England defender was emphatic about the Gunners' chances. "I said Arsenal would win the league this year and I think Arsenal will win the league," Ferdinand said. "And I now think that Arsenal are going to win the Champions League, guys."


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  • PSG are the better footballing side, says ex-defender

    Despite his prediction, Ferdinand conceded that Luis Enrique’s side possess more raw quality and tactical fluidity. The Ligue 1 champions have been the competition's most explosive scorers, netting 44 goals on their way to the final in Budapest, compared to Arsenal's 29.

    Ferdinand was full of praise for the Parisian project, stating: "PSG are the better team, 100 per cent. Right now, they’ve got the team, they’re the better footballing team, better style of play, they’re the best team on the planet to watch and their manager is the best right now at this point."


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    The set-piece factor

    The difference-maker, according to Ferdinand, lies in Arsenal's physical dominance and mastery of dead-ball situations. He believes PSG's defensive fragility at corners and free-kicks will be their undoing against Arteta’s highly-drilled specialists.

    "But they look uncomfortable at set-pieces," Ferdinand explained. "Even Bayern Munich, who aren’t great at set-pieces, they made them look uncomfortable and I’ve seen it many times this season. They’re the best team in the Premier League at set-pieces and if they get set-pieces and free-kicks and corners, they are going to cause absolute carnage against that small PSG team.

    "Physically, at set-pieces, PSG can not compete with Arsenal and if Arsenal get any type of possession and any type of free-kicks around the box, or even the halfway line, they’re going to cause damage."


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    A different view from Gary Neville

    While Ferdinand is confident, his former teammate Neville remains a skeptic. Neville admitted that a double would put Arteta's squad into a "different stratosphere," but he feels the Parisian giants are simply too far ahead in their development to be stopped now.

    Neville told his Sky Sports podcast: "PSG are better than them, you can’t get away from that. PSG are a better team than Arsenal right now and they’ve demonstrated that over the last two seasons. It feels like the moment PSG for win it back-to-back and for Luis Enrique to put himself up there with the God-like managers who have done this."

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