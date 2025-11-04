Getty
PSG star Achraf Hakimi forced off in tears after brutal foul by Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz just weeks before AFCON as ex-Liverpool man makes unwanted Champions League history with red card
Diaz sent off for brutal challenge on Hakimi
Diaz had put Bayern 2-0 up in the game at Parc des Princes but went from hero to zero when he lunged in on Hakimi just before half-time. The forward was originally shown a yellow by the match referee card but the decision was upgraded to a red after a VAR check. As for Hakimi, he was clearly in pain on the turf and had to be helped off the pitch. The Morocco star also appeared to be in tears and the fear is that he has sustained a serious injury that will keep him out of action for some time.
Morocco captain Hakimi to miss AFCON?
Hakimi is not just a crucial player for PSG, he is also vital for the Morocco national team and captains the side. The 2025 AFCON tournament is due to start in December in Morocco, and the concern will be that Hakimi will not just miss game time for PSG, but he will also be ruled out of the tournament. Hakimi has spoken previously about how determined he is to lift the trophy on home turf. He told reporters earlier this year: "The tournament is approaching fast, and it remains our top priority. We have a big responsibility to win it in front of our fans. We know the expectations are high, but we’re ready to give everything for our country."
- AFP
Hakimi spotted on crutches
PSG must now wait to see how serious the injury to Hakimi is, although the defender was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot after the game. Captain Marquinhos was quizzed on the situation afterwards and said only: "We have to wait for the tests, they've done some minor tests. They'll give you more information later."
Luis Enrique reacts to PSG defeat
Luis Enrique spoke about his team's defeat after the game. He told Canal+: "At 11 against 11, Bayern were stronger, without a doubt. We gave the opposition some very nice gifts in the first half. We could have conceded more. In the second half, it was different because we had an extra player. Consequences? I can't talk about the future. We know our schedule is the worst. The next few will be difficult."
Hakimi wasn't the only PSG player to suffer injury against Bayern. Talisman Ousmane Dembele also went off in the first half, and Luis Enrique offered a brief update on his condition: "I don't know. I think it has nothing to do with the previous injury. It's something new. We need to be very careful, we're looking to improve the players' condition."
Diaz makes unwanted Champions League history
Meanwhile, Diaz's performance against PSG saw the Colombia international make unwanted Champions League history. The Bayern forward has become only the second player to score twice and be sent off in a Champions League match. He follows in the footsteps of Antoine Griezmann who managed the feat for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in October 2021.
- Getty Images
Diaz facing Champions League ban
Diaz is now facing a Champions League ban for his red card and will miss at least one match. Bayern have won all four matches so far in the competition and face an intriguing fixture against Arsenal next at the Emirates. The Gunners also possess a 100% record in the tournament so far in 2025-26 and sit level on points with Bayern at the top of the standings after four games played. Something will have to give at the Emirates on November 23, however, in a game that will also see former Tottenham star Harry Kane come up against his old rivals once more.
Advertisement