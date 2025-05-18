‘Professional athletes in their prime’ - World Sevens tournament reimagines 7v7 soccer with prime-time players, fast-paced format

World Sevens is trying to make a name for itself in women's small-sided soccer, with elite European clubs leading the way

Jennifer Mackesy was there in 2024, under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. She heard the beat of the drums, the screams of the crowd, the thud of the DJ’s playlist in the background. There were flags, shouts and an untamed energy about the whole thing.

The event? The women’s beach volleyball tournament at the Paris Olympics. As Mackesy sat there, taking it all in, watching the intensity of the sport perfectly complemented by the “oohs” and “aahs” of those in the stands powered by the the beat of the music, she drew one conclusion: this was what her women’s soccer tournament was going to look like.

“It was one of the most remarkable sporting events I've ever attended, and the level of athleticism and excitement that you saw on the volleyball court was one thing, but the energy in the stadium was like nothing I've ever seen,” Mackesy said.

Those games served as the central touch point for the latest soccer venture into the world of small-sided sports. This is not necessarily a new phenomenon, but World Sevens, co-founded by Mackesy and supported by prominent figures in the women’s game, offers a unique angle - a 7v7 tournament that puts real professionals at the forefront while retaining the fun of other competitions.

“The idea of bringing in professional women's team elite clubs from around the world, to be able to participate in that format, just seemed like an incredible opportunity,” Mackesy said of the tournament, which is set to debut May 21-23 in Portugal.

Small-sided soccer has been around for a while, the professional indoor game chugging along in the background even as 11v11 dominated the conversation. But it has moved into the mainstream in recent years.

The Soccer Tournament, a.k.a. TST, has been held in North Carolina the past two summers, drawing influencers, ex-pros and millions of clicks as a result. Baller League has pieced together some of the highest profile names in the English game. Kings League, founded by Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, draws on all aspects of the entertainment industry - and has now gone global. Even the success of Unrivaled, a professional 3v3 women’s basketball tournament in the U.S., proved that quickened versions of more traditional games can thrive.

World Sevens, its founders insist, is different. Yes, this will be fun. Yes, there will be music. Yes, it will be more action-packed and, at times, more watchable than 11v11 soccer. But crucially, the involvement of eight professional clubs - all vying for a $5 million prize pot - is intended to produce a level of quality that many of the other tournaments fail to bring.

Established professional clubs from the best leagues across the globe have committed to participating. ‍For the May 2025 tournament, there will be eight professional clubs competing, including the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG.

“They want to win because they have pride and they want to be the best in the world at seven-a-side football,” Mackesy added.