AFP
Pro Ref chief Howard Webb admits Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment as VAR audio from Man City star Phil Foden red card is released
Derby drama explained
Webb has clarified the controversial incident that led to Foden's red card in the Manchester derby. The Manchester City attacker was dismissed in the 23rd minute after kicking out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Webb admitted that Fernandes should have received a yellow card for a petulant kick on Foden just moments before the red card offence. However, referee Michael Oliver missed the initial foul, and VAR was legally powerless to intervene.
- AFP
Webb delivers his verdict
Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb backed Oliver's decision to send Foden off for violent conduct. He compared the incident to a similar red card shown to Aston Villa's Joao Gomes earlier in the season.
"He [Foden] kicks out with force into the upper body of Bruno Fernandes," Webb explained. However, the chief refereeing officer acknowledged Fernandes' role in the clash. "When you look at the footage, there is that petulant kick by Bruno Fernandes into the backside of Foden. It is more petulant than violent. To be violent conduct, it has to have excessive force or brutality.
He added: "When you look at that at full speed, it does not have that element. It would be a yellow card and VAR cannot step in to give a yellow.
"If all of it was missed and nothing was given against Foden, then VAR could step in and see Foden's actions for a possible red card and capture Fernandes' yellow card action. Because the referee gave the red card, that option is not open for VAR."
VAR audio reveals confusion
Pro Ref released the VAR audio from the incident, revealing the quick decision-making process in the booth. The officials initially concluded that Fernandes had kicked the ball, not Foden.
Assistant VAR: "It was for a kick-out. It looks like he's given a foul and then the legs came up."
VAR: "Michael [referee], the penalty is checked and cleared. Just confirm your on-field decision in terms of discipline here, please."
Referee: "Red card, Phil Foden. Kick out into the body of Bruno [Fernandes]. The foul is by Bruno on Phil. I think he's in a tangle and when they are separating, I think Phil kicks him. But they will check."
VAR: "That looks like a clear red card to me. Secondary movement, watch broadcast. Okay, happy to confirm? Red card. Happy to confirm? Confirming the red card for Manchester City 47. A kick to the midriff with two feet."
"Just roll through to check that Bruno does nothing. I'm absolutely certain he doesn't. No, he kicks the ball; it's fine."
Assistant VAR: "No, the other one [Bruno's first kick]. That's not what they're talking about. That is the one they're talking about."
VAR: "Minimal, minimal. That's not for us; that's fine."
Assistant VAR: "Yeah, I agree."
- AFP
Foden faces domestic suspension
Following his early dismissal, Foden now faces a three-game domestic ban. Premier League rules dictate that suspensions for straight red cards in league matches carry over into all other domestic competitions.
The England international will immediately sit out City's upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City. He will also miss the Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, as well as a crucial trip to Liverpool on October 11 following the international break.
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