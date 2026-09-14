Dropped! VAR officials axed for next round of Premier League fixtures after Pro Ref admit error of judgement over controversial Erling Haaland goal in Manchester derby

Matt Donohue, the lead video assistant referee who oversaw the process that incorrectly allowed Haaland’s winning goal in the Manchester derby, has not been selected to officiate in the Premier League this coming weekend, nor will he be involved in this midweek round of Carabao Cup action. Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus will also not be involved, marking a significant disciplinary step by the refereeing body following a weekend dominated by officiating debates.

Following the match, Pro Ref confirmed that an 'error of judgement' had occurred during the VAR review for the game's decisive goal in Manchester City's victory over Manchester United. The 37-year-old Donohue had been a constant presence in the VAR hub this season, having previously officiated video reviews for Brighton's opening-day win against Aston Villa and Newcastle's draw with Bournemouth.