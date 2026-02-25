Getty Images Sport
Preston boss says Snoop Dogg visit left Swansea tunnel smelling of weed
A change in the air: Heckingbottom’s cheeky Snoop assessment
After the full-time whistle of Swansea's 1-1 draw with Preston in the Championship on Tuesday, the away side's manager Paul Heckingbottom was quick to poke fun at the unusual presence of the global superstar. Known for his public affinity for certain illicit substances, Snoop's arrival seemingly preceded a change in the air quality near the dressing rooms. Regarding the pre-match pageantry and the general shift in the stadium's vibe, the Preston boss delivered a cheeky assessment of the surroundings that left little to the imagination of those familiar with the rapper's personal brand.
Heckingbottom's pungent tunnel revelation
Despite the fanfare surrounding the "Gin and Juice" star, Heckingbottom remained largely unfazed by the distraction, save for one notable olfactory detail. The Preston manager downplayed the impact of the rapper’s pre-match walkabout on his squad’s performance, suggesting that the noise and spectacle were nothing his players hadn't encountered at other buzzing away grounds earlier in the season. However, he couldn't help but comment on the unique aroma that greeted him as both teams prepared to battle on the turf.
Addressing the media after the 1-1 draw, Heckingbottom quipped: "The only thing I noticed different was the smell of weed in the tunnel before the game. It’s only different for people who are here every week, isn’t it? We don’t play at Swansea every week, so it’s no different for us. We go away to Ipswich the other week, they were at it, their fans were at it, and that was noise all game. I felt we kept everyone quiet here until the end."
Snoop Dogg gets the royal treatment
Snoop Dogg’s journey to the Swansea.com Stadium came following his high-profile stint at the Winter Olympics, and the club ensured his first visit was a memorable one. Arriving nearly three hours before kick-off, the American artist requested fans be in their seats early for a coordinated display of twirling towels. He walked onto the pitch through a guard of honour consisting of 20 youngsters set to represent Wales at the 2026 Street Child World Cup, fully embracing his role within the Welsh club's hierarchy.
Decked out in the club's traditional white colours with a Swansea crest emblazoned on his jacket, Snoop completed a lap of honour to the sound of booming rock music. The rapper was seen hugging club mascot Cyril the Swan and interacting with the 20,233 supporters in attendance. His presence appeared to provide a spark for the home side, who eventually managed to snatch a dramatic point in the dying moments of the match thanks to a Liam Cullen equaliser.
Matos hails owner's positive influence
Swansea boss Vítor Matos was thrilled with the impact of the high-profile visitor, revealing that the rapper made his way into the inner sanctum of the club following the full-time whistle. Matos emphasised that Snoop is far from a passive investor, noting his genuine passion for the sport and his desire to see the team succeed under his watch. The late drama only served to heighten the spirits of the ownership group as they celebrated a nine-game unbeaten run on home soil.
Reflecting on the meeting in the dressing room, Matos said: "After the game he came to the dressing room and spoke with the players. He’s someone that likes to be involved, not only with us but with the (United States) Olympic team as well. He loves sports, loves sports people. He loves the club, loves the city, and wants to be here. I think that’s all positive and he was really happy because he felt that the team had the right mentality. He felt that the team could push."
