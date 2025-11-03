Premier League star 'threatened with a GUN' in terrifying London street ordeal as football agent is arrested

A statement issued by the Met Police to SPORTbible reads: “Police were called at 23:14hrs on Saturday, 6 September, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

“Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual. No injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 8 September, on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.”

It is claimed that the agent at the centre of the investigation represents a number of stars, including an England international. No charges have been brought against the agent as yet, but police forces are said to have visited his £2m home in Hertfordshire two days after the alleged incident took place. He is said to have been given bail on September 9.