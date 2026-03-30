Getty Images Sport
Premier League responds after damning survey shows fans despise VAR amid calls for technology to be scrapped
A growing disconnect
Since its introduction in 2019, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has remained the most divisive element of the modern English game. A recent study of nearly 8,000 supporters conducted by the FSA found that a staggering 90 per cent of fans believe the technology has actively worsened the matchday experience. While the league has attempted to refine the process through semi-automated offside technology and in-stadium referee announcements, the data suggests these 'tweaks' have failed to appease the core fan base. This friction is exacerbated by recent Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel reports, which indicate that officiating errors have actually risen to 54 this term, compared to 44 at the same stage last season.
- (C)Getty images
The case for accuracy
The Premier League’s hierarchy has countered the FSA’s findings by citing its own internal research, which suggests supporters are more interested in refinement than total abolition. They argue that the high bar for intervention makes the English top flight less intrusive than its European counterparts.
In an official statement, the Premier League noted: "As part of ongoing dialogue with supporters, Premier League research indicates fans are largely in favour of keeping VAR, but improving the way it is used." They added: "VAR delivers more correct decisions.
"In recent seasons, there have been around 100 correct VAR overturns per season – instances where goals would otherwise have been incorrectly awarded or disallowed, or red cards or penalties missed or wrongly given.
"The league applies a high threshold for VAR intervention, with the referee's call taking precedence. As a result, VAR is less intrusive in the Premier League than in other European leagues, including the Champions League, where VAR intervenes almost twice as often."
The death of spontaneity
Fan groups cite not only the occasional error but also the fundamental change in how they celebrate goals as their primary grievance. Critics argue that the long delays required for checks have stripped the sport of its raw, emotional essence.
Thomas Concannon, the FSA’s Premier League network manager, told BBC Sport: "The results show that most fans want VAR removed. We've all lived with VAR for so long now that we've seen the negative impact it's had on the game. People are annoyed about the time that it takes, annoyed about the accuracy, and annoyed about the [impact on] spontaneity. It does take away from what football is meant to be and what those special moments are about."
- Getty Images Sport
A defining vote
The Premier League faces a period of intense self-reflection as it balances technical accuracy against mounting pressure from a dissatisfied fanbase. While the league remains committed to the system, the rising count of confirmed errors provides ammunition for clubs to lobby for radical changes at the upcoming summer general meeting. Fans will be watching closely to see if recent transparency measures can truly save the game's spontaneity or if the quest for perfection has already cost football its soul.