Which Premier League players are at Euro 2024?

The full list of Premier League players at Euro 2024 - listed.

Over a hundred players plying their trade in the Premier League will be battling it out with their respective national teams at the Euro 2024.

That number would constitute to about a sixth of the 600-plus players across Europe in this year's European Championship from the English top-flight.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have the most number of representatives, and 24 of the 26 players from the England squad are contracted to Premier League clubs.

On the other hand, promoted side Ipswich Town do not have a player at the continental tournament, while only Austria, Georgia and Slovenia - among the 24 Euro participants - do not have a Premier League player in their squads.

GOAL takes a look at the club-wise list of Premier League players in Germany, whose contracts are running as of the 2024-25 season.