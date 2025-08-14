Marco Silva slams Fulham's 'passive' transfer window on eve of new Premier League season

- Marco Silva bemoans Fulham's 'passive' window
- The Cottagers have made just one signing
- Fulham face Brighton on Saturday
The west London club have made just one new signing ahead of their opening fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte arriving on a free transfer after leaving Montpellier at the end of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign.
Fulham have been linked with several names throughout the course of the summer, with Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson - who spent last season on loan with The Cottagers - at one stage believed to be on the verge of a permanent move. However the deal has since hit the buffers, much to Silva's frustration.
In quotes carried by the BBC, Silva said of Fulham's business so far: "It's not an ideal scenario. I didn't expect us to be this passive. I knew what I wanted and the plan was there but it hasn't happened. Right now we need to reinforce. In some positions we are very short.
"Did I expect it? Of course not, but the market is the market."
Despite their failure to land key targets thus far, Fulham have been in fine form in pre-season. Silva's men have won all three of their warm-up fixtures, recording impressive victories over Nottingham Forest, Al-Ittihad, and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Following their trip to Brighton, Fulham - who finished 11th in the Premier League last season - will then face Manchester United in their first league match at home on August 24. Silva's side have also been drawn at home against Bristol City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on August 27.