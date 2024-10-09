George Baldock tragically dies aged 31: Former Sheffield United defender found in swimming pool of his home in Greece

Getty Images SportHarry SherlockGeorge Baldock tragically dies aged 31: Former Sheffield United defender found in swimming pool of his home in GreeceG. BaldockSheffield UnitedPanathinaikosFormer Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31, according to reports in Greece.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBaldock reportedly found in his swimming poolJoined Panathinaikos in the summerPreviously played for Sheffield UnitedArticle continues below