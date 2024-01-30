Premier League, FA and PGMOL released joint statement condemning 'violence' at football stadiums following grizzly West Brom-Wolves scenes in FA Cup

Premier League, FA and PGMOL released joint statement condemning 'violence' at football stadiums following grizzly West Brom-Wolves scenes in FA CupRichard MillsGettyWest Bromwich AlbionWolverhampton WanderersWest Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton WanderersFA CupThe Premier League, FA & PGMOL have released a joint statement condemning violence at football games after the ugly scenes between West Brom & Wolves.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFan trouble at West Brom-WolvesSix arrests made at The HawthornsGoverning bodies condemn violence