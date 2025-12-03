Premier League club owner accused of running secret £600m betting syndicate fronted by Nigel Farage's aide

"Cottrell was not a particularly successful gambler, and frequently lost large sums of money," it is further added, and "Mr Cottrell had given control of his betting accounts to Mr Bloom and the Syndicate so that it was not necessary for bets to be sent to Mr Cottrell for him to place". While the syndicates total winnings are unknown, Dudfield has claimed he could be owed as much as $17.5m, as a profits-share deal apparently entitles him to 7% of its winnings.

"The claimant was told…that the syndicate’s use of Mr Cottrell’s betting accounts had ceased," the documents allege. "In fact Mr McAleavy and Mr Cottrell both knew that the Syndicate was continuing to make use of Mr Cottrell’s betting accounts and they both knew that very significant profits had/could be made as a result of the bets that had been placed and were to be placed."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!